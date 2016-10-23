German police probe alleged encouragement for fatal jump

BERLIN — German police say they're investigating allegations that onlookers encouraged a teenage Somali migrant to jump from an apartment block, but officers at the scene heard nothing of the kind and they've yet to find any solid evidence.

The boy, who had just returned from a psychiatric clinic, jumped on Friday in the eastern town of Schmoelln, suffering fatal injuries. Mayor Sven Schrade said Saturday he'd heard information that "there were apparently shouts like 'go on, jump!'"