Lithuanians vote in what is expected to be a close race

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuanians are voting in an election that could see a change of government after four years of power by a ruling coalition led by the Social Democrats.

A conservative group won a first round of voting two weeks earlier, with 20 seats followed by an agrarian group with 19 seats, while the Social Democrats were third with 13 seats.

Sunday's runoff for the remaining 68 seats in the 141-member Parliament likely will be a close race with no single party expected to win a clear majority.