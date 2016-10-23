Man charged with stabbing person during church service

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. — A 65-year-old South Carolina man is charged with stabbing the person sitting in front of him in church.

Local media outlets report Billy Lewis of Wedgefield, about 35 miles east of Columbia, is charged with attempted murder for stabbing a man during services Sunday at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Authorities have not identified the victim. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia with severe injuries.

Witnesses told Sumter County Sheriff's deputies that Lewis stood about 9:30 a.m. and began stabbing the man in front of him in the back and head for no apparent reason. A nurse attending the service helped the victim until emergency responders arrived.