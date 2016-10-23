Poles stage new protests over planned abortion restrictions

WARSAW, Poland — Polish women have again donned black and taken to the streets, launching another round of protests against efforts by the nation's conservative leaders to tighten Poland's abortion law.

A large group gathered Sunday outside the parliament building in Warsaw, chanting "We have had enough!" Polish media reported that similar protests were happening in cities and towns across the country.

The street protests are expected to continue on Monday, when some women also plan to boycott their jobs.

Similar protests took place earlier this month against a proposal for a total ban on abortions, forcing lawmakers to reject the ban.