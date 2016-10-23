Report shows increase in Afghanistan opium poppy cultivation

KABUL — A new survey reports a 10 per cent increase in opium poppy cultivation and 91 per cent decrease in eradication across Afghanistan.

The joint UN and Afghan government survey released Sunday shows the total area under cultivation in Afghanistan at an estimated 201,000 hectares (496,681 acres) in 2016, a 10 per cent increase from the 183,000 hectares (452,200 acres) in 2015.

The report also shows a 91 per cent decrease in eradication this year.

No eradication has taken place in provinces with high levels of opium poppy cultivation due to the extremely poor security situation in those areas, as well as logistical and financial challenges, the report added.