Report shows increase in Afghanistan opium poppy cultivation
A
A
Share via Email
KABUL — A new survey reports a 10
The joint UN and Afghan government survey released Sunday shows the total area under cultivation in Afghanistan at an estimated 201,000 hectares (496,681 acres) in 2016, a 10
The report also shows a 91
No eradication has taken place in provinces with high levels of opium poppy cultivation due to the extremely poor security situation in those areas, as well as logistical and financial challenges, the report added.
Overall, the potential opium production in Afghanistan has increased 43