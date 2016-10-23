Reports: Russian police kill 2 terror suspects, find bomb

MOSCOW — Russian news reports say police have killed two suspected terrorists in a shootout in a central Russian city and that a bomb was found in the suspects' car.

The reports on state television and state news agencies RIA Novosti and Tass said the shooting started Sunday afternoon when police stopped a suspicious vehicle in Nizhny Novgorod, a city 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Moscow. The suspects opened fire and police shot back, the reports said.

The bomb allegedly found in the suspects' car was detonated by a robot. Two police suffered concussions in the explosion, the reports said.