Sheikh Khalifa, deposed former ruler of Qatar, dies at 84
A
A
Share via Email
Qatari state television says the country's former ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani, has died.
The channel reported that the 84-year-old former emir died Sunday evening.
He had not held power since 1995, when he was deposed by his son, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in a bloodless palace coup.
The tiny, energy-rich country on the eastern edge of Saudi Arabia is now ruled by Sheikh Khalifa's grandson, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, who has declared three days of mourning.