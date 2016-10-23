South Korea leader proposes revising presidential system

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's president has proposed revising the country's Constitution to change the current single five-year presidential system.

Critics quickly criticized President Park Geun-hye's overture, saying it appears aimed at diverting public attention away from a snowballing corruption scandal involving a purported longtime confidant of hers.

South Korea adopted the current system in 1987, ending decades of military-backed dictatorships. Under the current system, a president is barred by law from seeking a second term. Park's five-year term ends in early 2018.

Park said in a speech Monday the current system makes it difficult for the government to maintain continuity of policies, including on rival North Korea.