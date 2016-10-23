Spain's Socialists to vote on ending political impasse

MADRID — Spain's Socialist party is meeting to decide whether to help end the country's nearly 10-month political impasse and deliver another term to acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Two inconclusive elections since last December have left Rajoy in charge of a caretaker government. Rajoy's conservative Popular Party won both elections but did not win enough seats to form a majority in Parliament.

The Socialists will decide at their meeting Sunday on whether to allow Rajoy and his Popular Party to lead the government by abstaining from voting against him during a confidence vote in Parliament. That would prevent a third election.