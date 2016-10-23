Spokesman: Kenya's ICC withdrawal to be decided by cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya — The spokesman for Kenya's president says Kenya's cabinet has yet to make a decision on whether the country should withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

Manoah Esipisu said Sunday that parliament has twice before issued resolutions calling for Kenya's withdrawal from the tribunal, first in 2010 and again in 2013.

Esipisu says the ultimate decision on whether Kenya pulls out is subject to cabinet deliberation.

Some African countries are pushing to withdraw from the court because it indicted Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on charges of crimes against humanity for 2007 post-election violence in which more than 1,000 died.

The ICC prosecutor said threats to witnesses, bribery and lack of co-operation by Kenya's government led to the case's collapse.