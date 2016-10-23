Surfer is third Australian shark attack victim in a month
SYDNEY, Australia — A surfer sustained minor injuries on Monday in the third shark attack off New South Wales state north of Sydney in a month, a witness said.
The surfer's injuries were "not that serious," former state lawmaker Ian Cohen told Australian Broadcasting Corp. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The attacked occurred at Byron Bay, 36
On Sept. 26, a 17-year-old surfer required stiches to close a leg wound after he was bitten by a shark off Ballina, 600
A 41-year-old Japanese surfer was killed by a shark off Ballina last year.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Ballina on Sunday to demonstrate against government plans to place anti-shark nets along beaches around Ballina.
The nets, which are suspended from floats and run parallel to the coast, are not complete barriers to sharks and kill a wide variety of marine life. Environmentalists oppose them.
Police plan to release a statement on the latest attack later Monday.