The Latest: For Cubs fans, reality of pennant win sinking in

CHICAGO — The Latest on fan reaction to Chicago Cubs advancing to the World Series (all times local):

9 a.m.

Chicago Cubs fans are waking up to a new reality: Their team is headed to the World Series for the first time in 71 years.

Many still-stunned fans took to social media Sunday morning to ask if they'd been dreaming and to catch up on the posts from famous Cubs fans.

Comedian and actor Bob Newhart posted a photo of himself, his grandchildren and the "W'' flag they made for him.

Actor John Cusack posted two words last night along with a photo of the team celebrating at Wrigley Field. As he put it: "It's. Done."

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued a statement Saturday night celebrating the pennant win. He says: "The fun continues in Cleveland on Tuesday night."

The Cubs face the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 on Tuesday.

___

1 a.m.

Chicago Cubs fans are turning their attention to the World Series for the first time in 71 years.

Large crowds of people hit the streets outside Wrigley Field on Saturday night after the Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series and advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1945.

A majority of the fans celebrated peacefully, with many taking selfies in front of the stadium. Police say one person was arrested after climbing a traffic pole.

Longtime fan Brian Dusza was at the game. He says he never thought he'd see such a win, adding: "I can't even describe what I'm feeling."