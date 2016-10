MIAMI — Tropical Storm Seymour is strengthening not far from Mexico's coast and forecast to become a hurricane on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday night that the storm is centred about 370 miles (595 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph).

Seymour is moving west-northwest near 15 mph (24 kph), and this general motion is expected continue over the next couple of days.