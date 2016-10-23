Yoga pants parade a protest against misogyny

BARRINGTON, R.I. — Women clad in yoga pants are preparing to parade through a coastal Rhode Island town, right past the house of a man who derided the attire as tacky and ridiculous .

The Sunday afternoon parade is a response to a letter that town resident Alan Sorrentino wrote to the Barrington Times describing yoga pants as the worst thing in women's fashion since the miniskirt. He said women over age 20 shouldn't wear them in public.

Organizers of the march in Barrington say it's a celebration of their bodies and not a protest against Sorrentino. They say it represents a bigger movement against misogyny and men deciding how women should cover themselves.