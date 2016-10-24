Belfast bakery loses appeal over refusal of gay-rights cake

BELFAST, Ireland — A Belfast bakery has lost its appeal against a 2015 court ruling that the business discriminated against a homosexual customer by refusing to bake a cake bearing the message "support gay marriage."

Monday's judgment against Ashers Baking Co. found that the family-run chain was wrong to treat gay customers any differently from heterosexuals. The Ashers directors argued they were happy to bake goods for anyone but could not put messages on their products at odds with their Christian beliefs.