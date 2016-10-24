Costa Rica relocates croc that attacked US man in beach town

MEXICO CITY — Costa Rican officials have captured and relocated a crocodile that seriously injured an American man in a beach town popular with surfers and eco-tourists.

The Tamarindo Community Development Association says in an online statement that the croc was captured Sunday and removed to a wildlife centre .

The man was bitten several times in the leg and head in the July 22 attack in Tamarindo, on Costa Rica's northwest Pacific coast. A friend was credited with fighting off the croc with his bare hands. He was then attended to by lifeguards and emergency medical workers.