Costa Rica relocates croc that attacked US man in beach town
MEXICO CITY — Costa Rican officials have captured and relocated a crocodile that seriously injured an American man in a beach town popular with surfers and eco-tourists.
The man was bitten several times in the leg and head in the July 22 attack in Tamarindo, on Costa Rica's northwest Pacific coast. A friend was credited with fighting off the croc with his bare hands. He was then attended to by lifeguards and emergency medical workers.
Lifeguard Pat McNulty was one of the first responders. He said Monday that the victim lost his right leg below the knee but is doing well in physical therapy and adjusting to his new prosthetic.