Egypt detains 14 policemen over their role in jailbreak

CAIRO — Egyptian prosecutors have ordered the detention of 14 policemen for their alleged role in a deadly jailbreak last week in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia.

In the incident, six inmates, including Islamic militants, escaped from the prison after they overpowered one of the guards and grabbed his weapon.

The prosecutors late on Sunday ordered that the 14 policemen, who include three officers, be held in custody pending further investigation.

They face charges of negligence and complicity in the jailbreak.