France moving more than 6,000 migrants, destroying huge camp
CALAIS, France — Lines of migrants with their lives in small bags are walking to a registration
French authorities are beginning a complex operation, unprecedented in Europe, to shut down the makeshift camp. The first of hundreds of buses were arriving on Monday to begin transferring migrants to reception
Unaccompanied minors are being housed on-site in containers.
More than 1,200 police are surveying the operation amid rising tensions. Authorities say the camp holds nearly 6,500 migrants who are seeking to get to Britain.