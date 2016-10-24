France moving more than 6,000 migrants, destroying huge camp

CALAIS, France — Lines of migrants with their lives in small bags are walking to a registration centre in the French port city of Calais, the first day of the mass evacuation and destruction of the filthy camp they called home.

French authorities are beginning a complex operation, unprecedented in Europe, to shut down the makeshift camp. The first of hundreds of buses were arriving on Monday to begin transferring migrants to reception centres around France, where they can apply for asylum, and level the camp in the weeklong operation.

Unaccompanied minors are being housed on-site in containers.