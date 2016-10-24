Frequent exams only treatment for pregnant woman with Zika

MIAMI — Yessica Flores is getting ultrasounds more frequently than the average pregnant woman, but there's a cruel downside accompanying the joy of seeing how much her unborn daughter grows every few weeks: fear of possible defects caused by Zika.

Flores became infected early in her pregnancy, but so far she has had a problem-free pregnancy and the baby girl she has named Daniela seems to be developing normally.

However, the family still faces years of uncertainty after the baby is born in February. Flores is being treated by the University of Miami's Zika Response Team. Doctors often answer her questions by saying "I don't know" — illustrating the gaps that remain in their understanding about how Zika affects pregnancy.