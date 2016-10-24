Georgia's governing party to tighten control of parliament
TBILISI, Georgia — Complete election results show Georgia's governing party set to strengthen its control of parliament.
The Central Election Commission said Monday Georgian Dream won 44 seats on party lists and a further 23 in single-ballot races, while the opposition United National Movement led by former President Mikhail Saakashvili only won 27 seats on party lists in the 150-seat parliament. The Alliance of Patriots, a pro-Russia group, won 6 seats in the Oct. 8 vote.
Georgian Dream is also expected to win most of Sunday's 50 single-ballot runoffs, which would give it significantly more than the 85 seats it previously had.
Georgian Dream, led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili who made his fortune in Russia, has pursued a two-pronged course of integrating into the West while improving ties with Russia that were shattered under Saakashvili's rule.