Georgia's governing party to tighten control of parliament

TBILISI, Georgia — Complete election results show Georgia's governing party set to strengthen its control of parliament.

The Central Election Commission said Monday Georgian Dream won 44 seats on party lists and a further 23 in single-ballot races, while the opposition United National Movement led by former President Mikhail Saakashvili only won 27 seats on party lists in the 150-seat parliament. The Alliance of Patriots, a pro-Russia group, won 6 seats in the Oct. 8 vote.

Georgian Dream is also expected to win most of Sunday's 50 single-ballot runoffs, which would give it significantly more than the 85 seats it previously had.