German prosecutors file appeal in high-profile rape case
BERLIN — Prosecutors in Hamburg say they are appealing against the verdicts and sentences issued in a rape case that prompted public uproar in Germany.
A court in the northern city last week handed three minors suspended sentences for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and leaving her unconscious in freezing temperatures in February.
A 21-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison, while a 15-year-old who filmed the attack and gave the others instructions was also given a suspended sentence.
Hamburg prosecutor Nana Frombach said Monday that at least three of the verdicts had been milder than demanded.
