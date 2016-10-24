German prosecutors file appeal in high-profile rape case

BERLIN — Prosecutors in Hamburg say they are appealing against the verdicts and sentences issued in a rape case that prompted public uproar in Germany.

A court in the northern city last week handed three minors suspended sentences for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and leaving her unconscious in freezing temperatures in February.

A 21-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison, while a 15-year-old who filmed the attack and gave the others instructions was also given a suspended sentence.