ICC oversight chief calls on South Africa, Burundi to remain

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal's minister of justice, who is also the chief of the International Criminal Court's oversight board, has called on South Africa and Burundi to abandon their decision to withdraw from the court.

President of the ICC's Assembly of States Parties, Sidiki Kaba, said Monday that a dialogue must be opened to address issues the members states have with the court.

Kaba stressed that an international criminal court is needed, and states must work together to fight against impunity around the world.

Kaba spoke as South Africa's main opposition party criticized the government's decision to withdraw from the court based in The Hague, Netherlands, saying it is illegal and asking the highest court in South Africa to review the matter.