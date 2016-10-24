Judge throws out murder charge in 1987 Minnesota slaying

DULUTH, Minn. — A judge has thrown out a second-degree murder charge against a Minnesota man accused of killing a woman in 1987 when he was 16-years-old after finding problems with the suspect's confession.

Forty-six-year-old Bruce Wayne Cameron was arrested in June 2015 in the death of 83-year-old Leona Mary Maslowski. An autopsy found she was stabbed, beaten and strangled in her apartment in the city of Virginia.

According to the complaint, Cameron told investigators he went to Maslowski's apartment to steal alcohol.

WDIO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2eD7Bme ) that Judge David Ackerson threw out Cameron's confession as inadmissible on Friday.

Cameron's attorney argued the confession was coerced and his client was misled into believing he would face only juvenile charges.

The judge's order says Cameron must be freed by Oct. 31.

