Man pleads guilty to trying to help friend join IS

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia taxi driver has pleaded guilty to trying to help a friend join the Islamic State group.

Mahmoud A.M. Elhassan of Woodbridge was arrested in January after a government sting operation. Elhassan and a friend, Joseph Farrokh, discussed their support of the Islamic State with an individual who turned out to be a government informant.

At a plea hearing Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Elhassan admitted driving Farrokh to the airport, where Farrokh planned to start a trip to Syria. Prosecutors said Monday that they believe Elhassan also planned to travel to join Islamic State. Elhassan's attorney, Thomas Durkin, denied that.