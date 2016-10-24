Mexican human rights body demands better for child migrants
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says that it continues to find unaccompanied child migrants from Central America in the country's immigration detention
The commission urged various government entities in a report presented Monday to better
The report blames Mexico's national immigration authority for not having specific protocols for handling unaccompanied child migrants as they move through the system. It says they should be housed only in government-run shelters specifically for children.
The report says more than 20,000 unaccompanied child migrants were detained in Mexico in 2015. More than 9,300 were detained from January to July 2016.