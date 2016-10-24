Mexican police finds meth hidden in cheese
MEXICO CITY — Police in Mexico say they have found 4.2 pounds (1.9 kilograms) of methamphetamine hidden in a block of cheese at a package-delivery facility in Mexico City.
Federal police said Monday that an X-ray inspection of the cheese revealed a hidden package. When the block was cut open, police found the drugs wrapped in a sheet of lead and carbon paper.
In another search, federal police in the state of Jalisco used sniffer dogs to ferret out 34 pounds (15.4 kilograms) of heroin hidden in another package at an express-delivery service. Depending on how much it was cut, the heroin could have supplied between 150,000 and 1.5 million one-gram doses.
