Mexican police finds meth hidden in cheese

MEXICO CITY — Police in Mexico say they have found 4.2 pounds (1.9 kilograms) of methamphetamine hidden in a block of cheese at a package-delivery facility in Mexico City.

Federal police said Monday that an X-ray inspection of the cheese revealed a hidden package. When the block was cut open, police found the drugs wrapped in a sheet of lead and carbon paper.

The carbon paper was apparently intended to reduce any odour . The lead may have been used to impede X-rays.