Migrant riot at Greek island camp damages asylum offices

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say dozens of residents in an island camp for refugees and other migrants have set fire to part of the facility that handles asylum applications, during a protest over delays in the asylum process.

Nobody was injured in Monday's riot at the Moria camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, but three prefabricated cabins used as offices by asylum officials were severely damaged.

Police said about 70 migrants, mainly Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals, threw stones at the cabins and then set them on fire with burning blankets. Riot police detained 22 suspected rioters.