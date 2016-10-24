Police hunt for suspect in killings, shooting of 2 officers

WELLSTON, Okla. — Authorities are searching Monday for a man suspected in a double slaying who is also accused of shooting and wounding two police officers near Oklahoma City.

The officers were shot Sunday night as they responded to a report of shots fired in the town of Wellston, 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. The officers' injuries weren't life-threatening, and Lincoln County Emergency Management said both "will be recovering at home soon."

The sheriff's office said one person was arrested after the shooting but that a second suspect, 38-year-old Michael Vance, stole a patrol car and remains missing. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said Vance is a suspect after two people were found dead at a home in Luther, about 8 miles from Wellston.

Oklahoma City television station KWTV reported that Vance posted two videos Sunday night on Facebook Live documenting his run from police. The Associated Press couldn't immediately verify the videos, and the Lincoln County sheriff didn't immediately return a message Monday morning regarding the videos.

In one video, a man wearing a backward baseball cap says he's about to steal another vehicle and that it's "gonna be intense." In another, the same man says: "Letting y'all know, look, this is real" before panning across the vehicle to show a long gun on the passenger seat.

He said: "If you want to know what's up next, stay tuned to your local news."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says authorities believe Vance is driving a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Oklahoma license plate of 943LQQ. Vance is described as Native American, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 212 pounds.

