Police hunting for 230 escaped drug addicts in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam — A Vietnamese official says 230 drug addicts are still at large after a mass escape from a rehabilitation centre in southern Vietnam.

Ho Van Loc, deputy director of labour department in Dong Nai province, said the breakout Sunday was started by two inmates and eventually 562 inmates escaped.

Police have so far recaptured 332 of them and are searching for the others, he said.

The centre holds 1,481 inmates.

Officials have said that rehabilitation programs in Vietnam — which combine education, communist ideology and physical labour for one to two years — have a high failure rate, with more than 90 per cent of the addicts relapsing within five years.