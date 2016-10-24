Police in Rio seek 10 suspects in gang rape of woman

RIO DE JANEIRO — Police in Brazil are looking for at least 10 men in connection with the gang rape of a woman on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro.

A police statement said the 34-year-old victim was assaulted by several men in a bar and on a street of the city of Sao Goncalo, in Rio's metropolitan area.

Investigator Debora Rodrigues said the alleged crime took place a week ago and asked that the victim be put into a protection program.

Investigators are now analyzing security camera footage. The police statement was released Sunday.

In January, seven men in Rio were charged in the gang rape of a 16-year-old in a case that shocked Brazil. That case made international headlines because videos showing men posing with the unconscious victim were shared on social media.