Reports of 6 dead as Mexican vigilante groups clash

ACAPULCO, Mexico — The head of one of the largest vigilante groups in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero says six vigilantes were killed in a clash with a rival group.

The vigilante-style community police groups took up arms in 2013 and 2014 to fight drug cartels. The smaller group known as The FUSDEG later split from the larger group, known as the UPOEG.

The head of the UPOEG said Monday his men were ambushed by vigilantes from the other group in the town of Tierra Colorada, north of Acapulco. Bruno Placido said at least a half-dozen community police activists were killed, and more injured.

Both groups accuse the other of being allied with drug gangs that have imposed violence and extortion in the area.