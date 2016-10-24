Romania: technocrat PM agrees to be candidate for Liberals
BUCHAREST, Romania — The leader of Romania's Liberal Party says the prime minister has agreed to be the party's candidate for premier ahead of parliamentary elections.
Securing the agreement of Dacian Ciolos, a technocrat, is a boost for the Liberals. They are projected to come in second in Dec. 11 parliamentary elections after the Social Democratic Party, which is not expected to win a majority.
Ciolos, prime minister since Nov. 2015, who was an EU Commissioner for agriculture, is generally respected for his serious manner and modern approach.
Liberal Party chairman Alina Gorghiu met Ciolos Monday and said he would not join the party, which needs to approve her choice.
Former Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigned in Nov. 2015 following massive protests over a nightclub fire in Bucharest where 64 died.
