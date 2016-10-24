Sentencing date set for ex-Chicago schools superintendent

CHICAGO — A sentencing date has been set for former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett for her part in a scheme that steered contracts to two education-services companies in exchange for anticipated kickbacks.

U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang on Monday set Byrd-Bennett's sentencing hearing for April 13.

Byrd-Bennett pleaded guilty last October to fraud charges, admitting she steered no-bid contracts to SUPES Academy in exchange for the promise of up to $2.3 million in kickbacks.

The owner of SUPES and Synesi Associates, Gary Solomon, admitted in a plea agreement last week that he offered Byrd-Bennett bribes and kickbacks in exchange for her steering $23 million in contracts to his companies, for which Byrd-Bennett previously worked.

SUPES Co-owner Thomas Vranas pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.