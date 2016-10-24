'Serial' star Adnan Syed asks to be released from jail

BALTIMORE — A defendant awaiting retrial for the slaying of his high school girlfriend and whose story was the centre of a popular podcast is asking to be released from prison.

Justin Brown is a lawyer representing Adnan Syed. In a motion filed Monday, he wrote that Syed should be released while awaiting retrial because he poses "no danger to the community" and has already served 17 years in prison "based on an unconstitutional conviction for a crime he did not commit."