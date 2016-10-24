South Korea's leader proposes revising presidential system
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's president on Monday proposed revising the country's constitution, which limits leaders to a single five-year term. Critics immediately called it an attempt to divert attention from corruption scandals involving her associates.
President Park Geun-hye's office said there was no possibility that she would use the
South Korea adopted the current system in 1987, ending decades of military-backed dictatorships, including one by Park's father, Park Chung-hee. Under the current system, a president is barred by law from seeking a second term. Park's five-year term ends in early 2018.
Park said in a speech before parliament that the current system makes it difficult for the government to maintain a continuity of its policies, including those dealing with rival North Korea, which regularly threatens nuclear war against its southern rival.
Park said her government would launch an organization to create a draft revision.
Park's proposal came as her approval ratings have dropped to new lows amid allegations that a purported longtime confidant used her connection to Park to push companies to make massive contributions to set up two non-profit foundations. Park has also faced a separate corruption scandal involving a senior aide.
The main liberal opposition party issued a statement criticizing Park's proposal, saying it won't take part in any discussions on a
"What matters is the timing. Why does President Park propose a
Talk of amending the constitution is a divisive issue in South Korea. There are camps that