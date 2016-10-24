The Latest: 11 of 13 killed in bus crash identified
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Latest on a tour bus crash that killed 13 people in Southern California (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
California authorities have identified 11 of the 13 people killed when a bus crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 10 near Palm Springs during the weekend.
The office of the Riverside County sheriff-coroner named nine women between the ages of 52 and 72, a 62-year-old man, and the bus owner-driver, 59-year-old Teodulo Vides of Los Angeles.
Of the passengers named so far, all were from Los Angeles except for a woman who was from Palmdale, California.
The remaining unidentified passengers are a man and a woman.
___
10:40 a.m.
Several people are hospitalized, four of them in critical condition, a day after a bus crash in Southern California killed 13 people.
Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs said Monday that it's treating the four critically injured, one person in serious condition and another in good condition. Another patient was transferred to Los Angeles.
The region's only trauma
Eisenhower Medical Center spokeswoman Lee Rice says the Rancho Mirage hospital is treating two people in good condition. The hospital received 12, nine of whom were released and one transferred in good condition.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital spokesman Ken Alan says the Indio hospital treated and released five people for minor injuries.