The Latest: 11 of 13 killed in bus crash identified

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Latest on a tour bus crash that killed 13 people in Southern California (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

California authorities have identified 11 of the 13 people killed when a bus crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 10 near Palm Springs during the weekend.

The office of the Riverside County sheriff-coroner named nine women between the ages of 52 and 72, a 62-year-old man, and the bus owner-driver, 59-year-old Teodulo Vides of Los Angeles.

Of the passengers named so far, all were from Los Angeles except for a woman who was from Palmdale, California.

The remaining unidentified passengers are a man and a woman.

___

10:40 a.m.

Several people are hospitalized, four of them in critical condition, a day after a bus crash in Southern California killed 13 people.

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs said Monday that it's treating the four critically injured, one person in serious condition and another in good condition. Another patient was transferred to Los Angeles.

The region's only trauma centre received 14 injured victims after a tour bus slammed into the back of semi-truck Sunday on Interstate 10.

Eisenhower Medical Center spokeswoman Lee Rice says the Rancho Mirage hospital is treating two people in good condition. The hospital received 12, nine of whom were released and one transferred in good condition.