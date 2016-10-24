The Latest: Report: Oklahoma suspect posting live videos

WELLSTON, Okla. — The Latest on the search for an Oklahoma man accused of wounding two police officers (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

An Oklahoma City television station is reporting that a man accused of shooting two Oklahoma police officers has been posting live videos while on the run.

TV station KWTV reports (http://bit.ly/2f0l2zl ) that Michael Vance posted two videos Sunday night on Facebook Live. The Associated Press couldn't immediately verify the videos. The Lincoln County sheriff hasn't returned a message Monday morning regarding the videos.

In one video, a man wearing a backward baseball cap says he's about to steal another vehicle and it's "gonna be intense." In another, the same man says: "Letting y'all know, look, this is real" before showing a long gun on the passenger seat.

He says: "If you want to know what's up next, stay tuned to your local news."

Vance is a suspect in the shooting of two Wellston police officers Sunday night and in a double slaying in Oklahoma County.

___

8:30 a.m.

Authorities are searching for a man suspected in a double slaying and accused of shooting and wounding two police officers near Oklahoma City.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the officers were shot Sunday night as they responded to a report of shots fired in the town of Wellston, 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The sheriff's office says they are recovering from their injuries.

The sheriff's office says one person was arrested but that a second suspect, Michael Vance, stole a patrol car and remains missing.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says authorities believe Vance is driving a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Oklahoma license plate of 943LQQ.