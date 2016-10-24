The Latest: Rolling Stone writer tells of frat house visit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on the defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine over its since-retracted story about a woman's gang rape at the University of Virginia(all times local):

___

10:30 a.m.

The author of a discredited Rolling Stone magazine article is telling jurors about her visit to a University of Virginia fraternity house, where a woman claimed she was raped.

Sabrina Rubin Erdely continued her testimony Monday in a court case over the article. University administrator Nicole Eramo has sued the magazine for $7.8 million, claiming the article made her its "chief villain" and was defamatory. The article tells the story of a woman identified only as "Jackie," who claimed she was gang-raped. A police investigation found no evidence to back up the claims.

Erdely says she visited the Phi Kappa Psi house in September 2014 to determine whether Jackie's description of it matched reality. She said she didn't identify herself as a reporter and asked to use the restroom to gain access.

Erdely acknowledged that she didn't try to interview fraternity brothers while she was there or ask whether they knew the men Jackie said had attacked her.

___

3:30 a.m.

Jurors are heading back to court for the second week of the defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine over its 2014 story about a rape at the University of Virginia.

University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo is seeking $7.8 million from the magazine over its portrayal of her in Sabrina Rubin Erdely's article "A Rape on Campus."

The story told the harrowing account of a woman identified only as "Jackie," who claimed she was brutally gang raped by seven men. A police investigation later found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims.