The Latest: Sheriff's sergeant killed in Compton crash

COMPTON, Calif. — The Latest on a solo vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant has been killed in a single-vehicle crash while responding to assist other deputies who were involved in a pursuit.

A Sheriff's Department statement says vehicle crashed in Compton around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

Other deputies began performing CPR but the sergeant was still unconscious and unresponsive when Compton firefighters arrived.

The sergeant was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.