The Latest: Sheriff's sergeant killed in Compton crash
COMPTON, Calif. — The Latest on a solo vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
A Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant has been killed in a single-vehicle crash while responding to assist other deputies who were involved in a pursuit.
A Sheriff's Department statement says vehicle crashed in Compton around 5:20 a.m. Monday.
Other deputies began performing CPR but the sergeant was still unconscious and unresponsive when Compton firefighters arrived.
The sergeant was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The pursuit call involved a stolen-vehicle suspect.