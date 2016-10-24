The Latest: Ex-deputies say Kane demoralized AG's office

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Latest on the sentencing of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Former deputies in the Pennsylvania attorney general's office are describing a workplace demoralized by Kathleen Kane's leadership.

They spoke Monday ahead of sentencing for the former attorney general in her perjury and obstruction case.

A jury found Kane leaked grand jury material to the media to embarrass a rival and then lied about it under oath.

Former deputy Clarke Madden says a dark cloud permeated every corner of the office as victims, witnesses and other law enforcement agencies feared working with them after the investigation of the grand jury leak became public.

Current Chief Deputy Attorney General Erik Olsen says Kane created a "terror zone" in her office "through a pattern of systematic firings and Nixonian espionage."

Prosecutors want Kane sent to jail; she is seeking probation or house arrest.

___

Noon

The 15-year-old son of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has testified as one of her character witnesses ahead of her sentencing in a perjury and obstruction case.

Chris Kane called her "his rock" and said "it would be tough for all of us" if she went to jail. The teenager said Monday that he had decided to testify "because things weren't looking good." Prosecutors declined to cross-examine him.

The other defence witnesses included a retired police chief and Roman Catholic priest who said Kathleen Kane had been the rare politician to make inroads to address drug-related crime in Hazleton. Kane's college-age niece also testified to the help Kane offered when she struggled with an eating disorder.

Kane has requested probation or house arrest at her sentencing.

___

1:15 a.m.

Supporters of Democrat Kathleen Kane once hoped the ambitious lawyer might reach the U.S. Senate.

But the one-term Pennsylvania attorney general instead will learn Monday whether she's going to jail in a perjury and obstruction case that stemmed from a political feud.

The case is being heard in Montgomery County, where former President Bill Clinton stumped for her in 2012.

Kane's lawyers say she has been punished enough after losing her career, law license and reputation. They will ask for probation or house arrest so she can raise her teenage sons.

But Democratic District Attorney Kevin Steele calls the case "egregious" and will seek jail time.