The Latest: France calls for end to raids by Syria, Russia

BEIRUT — The Latest on developments in Syria where government forces have renewed their attacks on eastern rebel-held districts of the city of Aleppo (all times local):

3:37 p.m.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has called for an end of the "massive bombing raids" by Russia and Syrian government forces in Aleppo to allow for the delivery of aid to beleaguered populations and the resumption of peace efforts in Syria.

Speaking during a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara Monday, Ayrault said: "it's the only way that humanitarian aid can reach populations that really need it; it's the only that that the negotiations can resume."

Ayrault also said that there cannot be a "lasting peace" in Syria "outside of a political solution."

___

1:50 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists say air raids on a northwestern town have killed at least five people.

Monday's airstrikes hit several neighbourhoods in Khan Sheikhoun, a town in Idlib province that is a stronghold of insurgent groups, including al-Qaida's affiliate in Syria known as the Fatah al-Sham Front.

The region has been subjected to almost daily airstrikes by Russian and Syrian government warplanes.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says seven people were killed while the Local Coordination Committees said the air raids struck a local market in Khan Sheikhoun, killing five people.

___

10:30 a.m.

Syrian state media and opposition activists say government forces and their allies have captured a high point in the city of Aleppo where fighting with rebel groups resumed over the weekend.

The SANA news agency said on Monday that the government troops took the hilltop of Bazo on the southern edge of Aleppo, near military bases.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Bazo was taken amid heavy bombardment. The Observatory and the Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, say that government forces are shelling the eastern, rebel-held neighbourhoods of Aleppo.

SANA says rebels shelled government-held neighbourhoods , killing one person and wounding seven.