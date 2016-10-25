BA flight makes emergency landing in Vancouver with ill crew

LONDON — British Airways says a plane travelling from San Francisco to London diverted to Vancouver after members of the crew reported feeling ill.

The airline says the 22 crew members and about two passengers have been taken to hospital for medical checks as a precaution.

The Airbus A380 took off around 7 p.m. (10 p.m. EDT) Monday and landed in Vancouver several hours later.

BA says it is investigating the cause of the incident.