Brazilian cowboys protest Supreme Court ruling

BRASILIA, Brazil — Police say at least 2,000 cowboys, many on horseback, are protesting in Brazil's capital against a Supreme Court decision ruling earlier this month that the rodeo sport of "vaquejada" is illegal because it causes needless cruelty to animals.

The vaquejada, which is popular in northeast Brazil, is a sport in which cowboys on horseback pursue a bull, seeking to pin it between two horses and direct it to a goal where the animal is then knocked over. In many cases the bull is given electrical shocks to scare it into running.