Ryan urges Pentagon to suspend collection of Guard bonuses

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday called for the Pentagon to immediately suspend efforts to recover enlistment bonuses paid to nearly 10,000 soldiers in California who signed up to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"When those Californians answered the call to duty they earned more from us than bureaucratic bungling and false promises," Ryan said, urging the Pentagon to suspend collection efforts until "Congress has time ... to protect service members from lifelong liability for DOD's mistakes."

Ryan's comments came as Defence Secretary Ash Carter promised to resolve a festering conflict that has lingered for a decade.

The Pentagon demanded the soldiers repay their enlistment bonuses after audits revealed overpayments by the California National Guard under pressure to fill ranks and hit enlistment goals at the height of the two wars. If soldiers refuse, they could face interest charges, wage garnishments and tax liens.

Asked about the matter during a news conference Tuesday in Paris, Carter said the issue is complex and is being handled by the deputy secretary of defence , Robert Work.

The issue touches on a core principle — namely, that all who volunteer to serve in the military deserve gratitude and respect, Carter said. He did not say how he believes the bonus repayment problem can be solved.

A defence authorization bill passed by the House would establish a statute of limitations on the military's ability to recover future overpayments and scrutinize existing cases of service member debt. House and Senate negotiators are trying to finalize the defence bill and pass it during the post-election, lame-duck session.

Ryan, R-Wis., called the bill an important step to establish a common standard for correcting accounting errors in the military.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee said Tuesday it has launched an investigation into the California Guard's attempt to reclaim the re-enlistment bonuses.

The committee asked the Guard to turn over all documents and audits related to the decade-old payments of $15,000 or more to soldiers who agreed to re-enlist for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The National Guard has said the bonuses were wrongly paid but its effort to reclaim them from thousands of soldiers and veterans in California and across the country has caused public outcry, including widespread criticism from Congress.