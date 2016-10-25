News / World

Police release names of 5 victims in Massachusetts crash

The remains of a car that carried four college students and was involved in a fiery crash as a result of being struck head-on while driving on the northbound side of Interstate 495 sit at Marc's Towing company, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Wareham, Mass. Five people, including the four college students, died early Monday in a fiery crash caused by a woman driving the wrong way on a Massachusetts highway, state police said. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP)

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The four men who died in a fiery wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway have been identified as students at two central Massachusetts colleges.

State police on Tuesday identified the victims of the Monday morning crash as 19-year-old Jordan Galvin-Jutras and 20-year-old Kraig Diggs, both of Barnstable, who both attended Anna Maria College in Paxton; and 19-year-old Jordan Fisher, of Harwich, and 18-year-old Cory Licata, of West Babylon, New York, who both attended Becker College in Worcester.

The men were in a northbound vehicle that burst into flames after being struck by a car going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 in Middleborough. Diggs was driving.

The driver of the wrong-way car was identified as 31-year-old Valantein Burson, of Fall River. She also died.

The crash remains under investigation.

