Police release names of 5 victims in Massachusetts crash

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The four men who died in a fiery wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway have been identified as students at two central Massachusetts colleges.

State police on Tuesday identified the victims of the Monday morning crash as 19-year-old Jordan Galvin-Jutras and 20-year-old Kraig Diggs, both of Barnstable, who both attended Anna Maria College in Paxton; and 19-year-old Jordan Fisher, of Harwich, and 18-year-old Cory Licata, of West Babylon, New York, who both attended Becker College in Worcester.

The men were in a northbound vehicle that burst into flames after being struck by a car going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 in Middleborough. Diggs was driving.

The driver of the wrong-way car was identified as 31-year-old Valantein Burson, of Fall River. She also died.