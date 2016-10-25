Cyprus joins in objecting to Ohio museum's antiquities sale

TOLEDO, Ohio — The government of Cyprus is objecting to an Ohio museum's sale of antiquities from the east Mediterranean island.

The Toledo Museum of Art also had pieces from Egypt, Greece and Italy among the 68 to be sold in a New York auction on Tuesday and an online sale closing that day.

A nationally known archaeologist criticized the sale, and Egyptian officials sought to stop it and have the items from Egypt returned there.

The Blade newspaper (http://bit.ly/2dFxgHx ) reports Cyprus' ambassador to the United States also objected Monday, asking that the sale be postponed and the museum reconsider keeping the items.

Its director says the museum respects others' viewpoints but sometimes sells items to maintain a high-quality collection. He says this sale was expected to generate $500,000 to be put toward acquisitions.

