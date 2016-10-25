Former Christie aide to face more cross-examination

NEWARK, N.J. — Federal prosecutors will resume their cross-examination of a former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who is facing criminal charges in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Bridget Kelly returns to the stand Tuesday.

Kelly testified Monday that she told the Republican governor a Democratic mayor had expressed concern the resulting traffic jams in his city were political retribution. She said Christie lied three months later when he said at a news conference no one on his senior staff knew of the plot.

Kelly was Christie's deputy chief of staff. She's on trial with a former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive whom prosecutors say launched the plot as revenge against the mayor because he would not endorse Christie.