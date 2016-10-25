German businesses upbeat despite bank woes, British EU exit
A
A
Share via Email
FRANKFURT — German businesses were more optimistic in October, shrugging off woes at the countries' biggest banks and the implications of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The closely watched Ifo institute index rose to 110.5 points from 109.5 points in September.
Ifo head Clemens Fuest said in a statement Tuesday that "the upturn in the German economy is gathering impetus."
Germany, the largest of the 19 countries that use the euro, enjoys moderate growth and very low unemployment of 4.2
The Munich-based Ifo bases the index on survey responses from 7,000 firms in manufacturing, retail, wholesaling and construction.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
'He bit me:' Nova Scotia lobster fisherman catches strange fish
-
'Enough is enough:' union confident Nova Scotia teachers will deliver strike mandate
-
Two arrested after more than 70,000 illegal smokes seized in Nova Scotia
-
Why wearing a ‘nasty woman’ shirt without harassment is a privilege available only to white women