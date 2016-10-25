Guatemala deports US fugitive wanted in California killing

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala has deported a U.S. fugitive wanted by the FBI for the Valentine's Day 2008 killing of a woman in Southern California.

Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar says 38-year-old Edward Lee LeBlanc was taken to Guatemala City's airport Tuesday to be expelled from the country and into FBI custody.

LeBlanc, whose name is also given as Leblanc in various FBI documents, is charged with murder in Riverside County, California. U.S. authorities allege he stabbed Kristin Miner in the stomach and torso after they argued in the Palm Springs area. He allegedly then drove the body into the desert and burned and buried it.