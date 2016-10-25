Guatemala mayor, daughter slain in troubled border region

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan authorities say armed attackers have killed the mayor of a northern municipality near the country's border with Mexico. The man's 12-year-old daughter was also slain in the attack.

Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar says Mayor Carlos Darinel Aguirre of La Libertad died from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday in the frontier town of La Mesilla.

Photos circulated by police and Guatemalan media showed a white truck with its windows blown out and dozens of bullet holes. Police recovered at least 100 high- calibre shell casings from the scene.

Authorities say the Guatemala-Mexico border region is rife with smuggling of drugs, people and contraband.